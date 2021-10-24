Enyimba eases to CAF Confederation Cup playoffs

Enyimba has qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup playoff to determine the teams for the group phase of the competition after they edged past Diambars of Senegal 2-0.

Enyimba thus advanced 4-0 on aggregate having won the first game in Senegal by the odd goal.

Tosin Omoyele put the home team in front after just two minutes thanks to an assist by Victor Mbaoma.

Mbaoma then turned from provider to scorer with Enyimba second goal in the 31st minute.

Enyimba increased their lead on the full time through substitute Samuel Kalu.

Diambars played well in the second half but did not have the cutting edge.

Enyimba will now await the draw that will include the clubs who dropped out in the CAF Champions League.