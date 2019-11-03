Former Nigeria first choice goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has revealed some of the best goals he has scored as a goalkeeper at different stages of his career.

Enyeama, who played in the NPFL, Israel and France, scored 15 goals for Hapoel Tel Aviv across all competitions.

In June 2011, the former Enyimba goalkeeper joined OSC Lille where he stood out during his days in the French Ligue 1.

He recalled his Uefa Champions League goal in the game between Tel Aviv and Lyon back in 2010 and his opening goal for Enyimba in the second-leg of the 2004 Caf Champions League final against Etoile du Sahel.

“I have been blessed with the ability to use my legs up front and I’ve been blessed with the ability to use my hands back in goal. I use to go up the field to score, and then I will run to the goalpost to preserve the lead. I used to play both positions,” Enyeama told Get French Football News.

“I was very good as a striker and I would have ended up as one because I was very good. In training, I used to play as a striker even at Lille, I also played as a striker in my former team in Israel. I scored a lot of goals, a lot of great goals. As a goalkeeper, I already know what it will take a striker to score so when I go up front, I know what to do.

“There was a time in Israel, I was chosen as the free-kick taker, and I have scored a total of 25 career goals, 15 came in Israel. I scored in the Champions League against Lyon from the penalty spot, I also scored in the Caf Champions League final when I was with Enyimba. Those are the highlights of my best goals.”