Former Super Eagles’ goalkeeper and captain, Vincent Enyeama, was a surprise guest at the camp of the national football team, Super Eagles, in Uyo on Friday.

Enyeama, who retired from the national team duties in 2015, was at the Super Eagles’ Ibom GolfHotel and Resorts camp to motivate the players.

The former Lille of France goalkeeper also took a couple of pictures with the three goalkeepers and the goalkeepers’ trainer, Alloy Agu, in camp.

Shortly after the visit, Enyeama, who led the Nigerian side to win AFCON 2013 in South Africa, took to Twitter, saying: “What an honour to share this moment with the Super Eagles at the Ibom Golf Hotel and Resorts.

“I was on my way to playing an 18 hole matchplay game.

“Wishing them the very best in their next match.

“The future is bright for Nigerian football.”

With 101 caps, Enyeama is Nigeria’s joint most capped player of all time.

He featured in Korea/Japan 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 World Cup.

He also helped Nigeria to third place finishes in the 2004, 2006 and 2010 at the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, before captaining the team to victory in the 2013 edition.