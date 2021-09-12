Envoy, NIDCOM condemn killing of Nigerian in Italy, call for justice 

The Nigerian Ambassador to Italy, Mfawa Omini Abam, the chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, as well as the Nigerian community in Italy have demanded full investigation into the killing of a Nigerian housewife, Rita Amenze, in Italy.

Giving an update on the event, Hon. Dabiri-Erewa stated that the estranged husband, Mr Pierangelo Pellizzar, had been arrested.

In a statement in Abuja on Sunday, Dabiri-Erewa said that the alleged killing of the housewife by her husband due to the fact that she filed for a divorce was quite unfortunate.

Similarly, the president of the National Union of Nigerian Associations in Italy (NUNAI), Mr Rowland Ndukuba, also condemned the killing and thanked the police authorities for the arrest of the husband.

The Nigerian Ambassador, Mfawa Omini Abam, who has been informed about the death of the Nigerian, has promised that the Embassy will ensure that proper investigation is carried out.

A 61-year-old Italian man, Pierangelo Pellizzar, allegedly shot dead his 31-year-old Nigerian wife, Amenze Rita, in Italy.

It was reported that Rita had filed for divorce which angered her embittered husband.

Rita was allegedly killed in front of her colleagues in the parking lot of Mf Mushroom, a company where she worked on Friday morning, in Noventa Vicentina.

It was gathered that the suspect, Pellizzar, waylaid laid his estranged wife at about 7:30am and shot her four times.