Envoy applauds Canada’s interventions in Borno

The Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, James Christoff has expressed satisfaction with the impact of Canada’s intervention in strengthening the resilience of victims of insurgency in Borno.

Christoff made this observation in Maiduguri while speaking to newsmen at an agricultural exhibition by some of the beneficiaries of the Canadian interventions through Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)

The Envoy who is in Maiduguri with officials of FAO to interact with the beneficiaries and other stakeholders, said he was satisfied with what he saw.

“I have come accompanying the delegation from FAO to better understand many issues here in Maiduguri and to also see how further support through FAO has made the difference in people’s lives.

“What I saw this morning is how some very good ideas and expertise enable impact through Canada that has made a tangible difference in the lives of the people..

“We are happy to do that and will continue to look at how we will play a role,” Christoff said.

Also speaking, Haile Gabriel-Abebe the Assistant Director of FAO in charge of the Regional Office for Africa, said investing in building resilience of agricultural households, particularly the displaced persons and host communities is paying-off in Borno.

Gabriel-Abebe observed that the rate of returns taking in terms of business as explained by the beneficiaries was high as they sold their agricultural and other products.

“I think this is very important, this is about self-reliance in addition to humanitarian assistance to help displaced people,” Gabriel-Abebe said.

In his comment, Fred Kafeero, the FAO Representative in Nigeria, who lauded the Canadian Government for its support, said that what FAO has been doing in Borno remains visible in areas of improving food security.

“We are very proud to be partners of the Canadian Government supporting our effort to be able to deal with the issue of food insecurity in the state.

“I would like this relationship to continue as FAO deal with issues that are really fundamental in terms of root causes, long term development and strengthening resilience.

“Strengthening resilience is the way to go if we are to deal with issues of food insecurity in the state,” Kafeero said.