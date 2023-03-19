EnuguDecides: LP, PDP candidates in early lead

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced collation of results of the governorship election in Enugu State, with the candidates of opposition Labour Party LP and ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the lead.

The two leading candidates Peter Mbah of LP and Chijioke Edeoga of PDP are leading in four local governments areas, each in results so far announced.

Their main challengers, Chief Uche Nnaji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Frank Nweke Jnr of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) are yet to win any local government.

The ruling party in the State won Aninri, Ezeagu, Uzo-Uwani and Udi local government areas while LP led in Igbo-Etiti, Igboeze North, Isi-Uzo and Oji River LGAs.

There are 17 local government areas in Enugu State and results from the remaining nine LGAs are being awaited.

Below are the results so far collated:

1. Uzo-Uwani LGA

APC: 1019

APGA: 169

LP: 5257

PDP 7299

2. Udi LGA

APC: 1648

APGA: 1724

LP: 10109

PDP: 13633

3. Igboeze North LGA

APC: 541

APGA: 250

LP: 9955

PDP: 8738

4. Oji River LGA

APC: 1060

APGA: 246

LP: 7747

PDP: 7365

5. Ezeagu

APC: 963

APGA: 300

LP: 5949

PDP: 7576

6. Aninri LGA

APC: 906

APGA: 498

LP: 3431

PDP: 6520

7. Igbo-Etiti LGA

APC: 939

APGA: 1259

LP: 11941

PDP: 8959

8. Isi-Uzo LGA

APC: 231

APGA: 42

LP: 12518

PDP: 6381