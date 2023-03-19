EnuguDecides: LP, PDP candidates in early lead

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced collation of results of the governorship election in Enugu State, with the candidates of opposition Labour Party LP and ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the lead.
The two leading candidates Peter Mbah of LP and Chijioke Edeoga of PDP are leading in four local governments areas, each in results so far announced.
Their main challengers, Chief Uche Nnaji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Frank Nweke Jnr of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) are yet to win any local government.
The ruling party in the State won Aninri, Ezeagu, Uzo-Uwani and Udi local government areas while LP led in Igbo-Etiti, Igboeze North, Isi-Uzo and Oji River LGAs.
There are 17 local government areas in Enugu State and results from the remaining nine LGAs are being awaited.
Below are the results so far collated:
1. Uzo-Uwani LGA
APC: 1019
APGA: 169
LP: 5257
PDP 7299
2. Udi LGA
APC: 1648
APGA: 1724
LP: 10109
PDP: 13633
3. Igboeze North LGA
APC: 541
APGA: 250
LP: 9955
PDP: 8738
4. Oji River LGA
APC: 1060
APGA: 246
LP: 7747
PDP: 7365
5. Ezeagu
APC: 963
APGA: 300
LP: 5949
PDP: 7576
6. Aninri LGA
APC: 906
APGA: 498
LP: 3431
PDP: 6520
7. Igbo-Etiti LGA
APC: 939
APGA: 1259
LP: 11941
PDP: 8959
8. Isi-Uzo LGA
APC: 231
APGA: 42
LP: 12518
PDP: 6381