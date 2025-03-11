Enugu vows to probe, clampdown on illegal revenue taskforce

The Enugu State Government has affirmed its commitment to investigate and arrest individuals engaged in illegal taskforce of collecting revenue from scavengers in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, disclosed this on Tuesday in Enugu.

Decrying the activities of the illegal taskforce, Onyia said the state government would investigate the report, and punish those parading themselves as members according to the provisions of the law.

He, however, acknowledged that a committee was set up by the state government through his office.

He explained that the committee was charged with reviewing some of the options that could help address activities of scavengers in the state as they pose a threat to the safety of the people.

“I want to let Ndi Enugu know that there is no task force that has been set up by the government of Enugu state around environmental matters.

“We are going to find out as a government who constituted this taskforce. We have tons of evidence as we are investigating who constituted this taskforce and where the revenue collected was paid into,” Onyia said.

He therefore warned the public not to pay money to anyone or any taskforce team that claims to be working for the government as revenue collectors.

He said that the governor had directed that those funds collected illegally by the so-called environment taskforce be recovered immediately. (NAN)

