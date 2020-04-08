Enugu to shut 200 hotels over master plan defacement

The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority says it will shut down over 200 hotels in the state for flouting the master plan of the state.

The ECTDA Chairman, Joseph Onoh, made this known while interacting with journalists in Enugu on Wednesday.

Onoh said his mandate was to pull down illegal structures defacing the master plan of Enugu City Metropolis.

He rebuffed rumours making the round that ECTDA failed to notify those mapped out for demolition before the process, saying he did not regret pulling down any structure obstructing the master plan of the state.

He explained that the Agency under him had always followed due process in carrying out its operation by giving owners of the illegal structures at least two months notice of any planned demolition.

Onoh vowed that he would do all it will take to ensure the Enugu master plan was restored, adding that the ECTDA would not compensate those who built their structures illegally without obtaining government stipulations and approval.

He warned illegal schools who had their building mapped out as well as those with uncertified schooling conditions that they had from August 31 to visit the office of the ECTDA to ascertain what was necessary.

He added that his agency would soon begin enforcement.

On his plan for the popular Abakpa Market, Onoh explained that the demolition of illegal structures in the market had not started because his team had not been there.

He, however, warned that after the visit, the exercise would be well attended to.

The ECTDA chairman lauded the efforts of the state government under Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi towards achieving the proposed restoration of the master plan.

Onoh further warned religious leaders to desist from painting negative impressions about the government in the mind of their followers.