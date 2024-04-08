Enugu: Teenage boys arrested for allegedly stealing tricycle

The Enugu State Police Command said it has arrested two teenage boys for allegedly stealing a tricycle.

The suspects are 18-year-old Michael Chikaodiri Okorie and 19-year-old Christian Eze Okorie, both male.

They were on April 5, 2024 at about 11am arrested by detective of the Command serving in Central Police Station, Enugu with support from members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group.

They were arrested at Mbanugo Coal Camp, Enugu and a suspected stolen yellow-coloured TVC tricycle recovered from them.

The Command’s spokesman and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Daniel Ndukwe, said: “Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to having been committing the criminal act of stealing in Ebonyi and Enugu States.

“They further confessed to having stolen the recovered tricycle from where it was parked on April 4, 2024, during a wake, and were in the process of selling it before they were apprehended.

“The suspects will be arraigned and prosecuted once investigations are concluded.”