Enugu takes over medical treatment of Amarachi Okoro, 2nd year student of UNN

Full funding for medical treatment of Miss Amarachi Okoro, a second-year student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), who was diagnosed with Melanoma (a type of skin cancer), has been taken over by the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

This compassionate move by the governor followed the recent outcry for assistance by the leadership of the Federated Association of Nsukka Students, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Conveying the governor’s directive, the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, disclosed that consequently “all required medical investigations which could not be done because of paucity of funds have now been completed and treatment of the patient has commenced by the medical team at Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu”.

The state government appealed to the general public to continue to pray for the ailing student and her family in this difficult time.