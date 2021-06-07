The Enugu State Government on Sunday took its COVID-19 and high blood pressure free tests to some churches in Enugu South Local Government Area.

The Enugu South Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer, Juliet Ogoh, said the idea was to ensure that every resident in the area was tested to ascertain their status.

Ogoh told the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu that the exercise was going on across the seven local government areas of the state.

She said: “The testing is on in Enugu East, North, Nkanu East, West and Uzo Uwani and we are the only team in Enugu South.

“The people are responding positively.

“So far, we have tested over 2,000 residents.”

Ogoh advised the people, especially the elderly, to take the opportunity to check their COVID-19 and blood pressure statuses.

She added: “This will enable them to avoid slumping suddenly when their hypertension status is unknown.

“Also, it will help them to manage it, if their test showed they have it.”

Ogoh further said those whose results were positive would be referred to the appropriate centres for medical attention.

She urged the residents not to be scared of the test, which, according to her, is in their own interest.

