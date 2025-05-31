Enugu: Suspected ritualist Obieze will face wrath of law

The Enugu State Government says the arrested suspected ritualist and kidnap kingpin, Obi-Levi Obieze, will face the full weight of the law.

The government also commended the vigilance of the officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service who apprehended him along Badagry-Seme Road.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, on Friday in Enugu.

Onyia disclosed that the suspect’s mansions at his Umumba Ndiagu in Ezeagu Council Area of the state had already been demolished by the authorities on Tuesday.

This, he said, was in line with extant laws of Enugu State regarding property linked to kidnapping.

He said: “The Enugu State Government received with delight the news of the arrest of the fugitive suspected kidnap kingpin and ritualist, Levi Obieze, by the officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“This arrest has further strengthened our hands in our bid to ensure that justice is served on all the persons involved in the gory incidents of abduction, kidnapping, and ritual killings linked to the suspect.

“As usual, the Enugu State Government has already demolished the property in his country home on Tuesday, May 27, in line with Section 315 (Second Amendment) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 30, Laws of Enugu State.”

Onyia commended the vigilance of the community members, civilian, and security operatives in the state for bursting the crime, saying it would not condone the acts of criminality under any guise.

He added: “This administration will not condone any form of criminality in our communities under any guise.

“Therefore, this is also a call on community leaders, traditional rulers, Presidents-General of Town Unions, Neighbourhood Watch, among others, to be watchful and report such persons to government and security agencies.

“Those who cover up for such criminals will also be treated as accomplices.”

