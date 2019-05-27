Chidi Offor-Okenwa was on Monday in Enugu returned as the new Chairman, Enugu State Football Association with eight others to oversee the affairs of the association in the next four years.

The election, which was witnessed by Nigeria Football Federation representative, Joshua Onoja as well as representatives of the Ministry of Youths and Sports among others, produced Tony Ugwu as the Vice Chairman.

Other members are, Dominic Nwobodo, Paul Okeke, Innocent Obiekwo, Maduabuchi Anueyiagu, Ndubuisi Young, Festus Chibuike, Monday Nnona and Foster Chime.

The new executive members were elected unopposed.

Swearing -in the newly elected executives, Ferdinand Ugwuarua, Secretary, Rangers FC, described the election as “free and fair”.

He said: “I wish that Nigeria elections will always be free and fair like this very election. I wish the elected officer well and urge them to work for the good of the game and for humanity.”

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected chairman, Offor-Okenwa appreciated all on behalf of other elected officers.

He thanked all that had been involved in the day-to-day running of sports in the state for the enabling environment which made him to excel.

He said: “Thank you for the new environment you all brought into Enugu State FA which made it a conducive place for me to work.

“We are going to take Enugu State to another level and the much we could not do these past years, we are going to do it this time around.

“Enugu State sports is a moving train and we will paddle it in a positive way, which has been our desire. It is worthy to note that we have done it before and together shall do it again.”

In his opening speech, the Nigeria Football Federation representative at the election, Joshua Onoja welcomed all to the election.

He said: “Today is a special day; a day the Enugu State FA house will determine their fate for some years ahead.

“I believe that the electoral committee has done a good job and l hope to see a free and fair election.

“It is my utmost belief that you will make a good choice, so that the Enugu State football house will grow.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the electoral committee, Ndubiusi Asogwa, said that the elected members satisfied the organisation’s election guidelines.

He said: “Having certified the Enugu State election guidelines for 2019, the chairman and other members hereby stand elected as the executive officers.”