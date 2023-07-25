Enugu residents, CSOs, protest against ‘sit-at-home’ order

828 828

Residents of Enugu State and civil society organisations on Monday staged a protest against the weekly “Sit-At-Home“ order by the Simon Ekpa faction of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

The Leader and Founder of the proscribed group, Nnamdi Kanu, has since dissociated himself from the order.

The protesters, who converged at the popular Michael Okpara Square as early as 8am, moved through the Presidential Road, Ogui Road, Ogbete Main Market, Okpara Avenue, Garden Avenue, New haven, Bisala Road and back to Okpara Square.

They carried banners and placards with inscriptions such as: Enough Is Enough; Say No To Sit-At-Home In Enugu; Allow The Poor To Breathe; Our Mumu Don Do; and Enugu People Must Be Freed From The Shackles Of Those Who Want To Hold Them Down.

Onyinye Mammah, the Executive Director, Heroine Women Foundation, who spoke on behalf of the coordinators, said they decided to take the bold initiative following the devastating effects the every Monday “Sit-At-Home” order was having on the state’s economy and that of the entire South East.

She said the protesters were made up of residents, CSOs, media, members of women organisations and representatives of the 17 council areas in the state.

Mammah said: “How can you continue to do something that has not benefitted you since it was started?

“We pay school fees and our children don’t go to school and businesses are shut on Mondays.

“A few people have decided to create anarchy, take laws into their hands and make life uncomfortable for others.

“We cannot continue this way and that is why we think there is need to support Governor Peter Mbah in his effort to end the Mondays Sit-At-Home order.”

A protester, Arthur Edeh, described the Sit-At-Home order as cancer to Enugu people, its economy and development, pointing out that anybody telling residents to Sit-At-Home was an enemy to the state.

According to Edeh, whoever lives abroad and tells people of the South-East to “Sit-At-Home” on Mondays does not have their interest at heart.

He said: “People should feel free to go about their businesses.

“The security network in Enugu is massive and nobody should threaten you with illegal Sit-At-Home order.”

A representative of Nsukka Council Area, Emeka Nwangwu, said they participated in the protest because they were tired of the “Sit-At-Home“ order.

Nwangwu said: “I came from Nsukka to support our governor to end this menace and I am here also to inform our people that Nsukka is free from Mondays ‘Sit-At-Home’ directive.

“Opi, Nsukka, Ugwuogo Nike Road are free for movement and people are free to travel anytime without threat and attack.

“I advise our people to come out en masse to support our governor as we are losing a lot from sitting at home.”