Enugu: Police speak after collapse of three-storey building

The Enugu State Police Command confirmed on Saturday that no life was lost after a three-storey building collapsed in Ugbene 2, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area.

Daniel Ndukwe, spokesman of the state command, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

According to Ndukwe, at about 7pm, the police received information concerning the collapse of the building, prompting security operatives to rush to the scene and cordon off the area.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that no life was lost and we will make further development available to the people,” he said.

A NAN correspondent who visited the scene of the incident noted that the three-storey structure had collapsed on another building belonging to Ndukwe Okechukwu, the Deputy Chairman, Aniri Local Government Area of the state.

Giving his account of the incident, Okechukwu said his wife and three children escaped unhurt after the three-storey building collapsed on his house.

He said the way and manner the children survived the incident gave an indication of God’s intervention because the three of them had been reading their books in the sitting room but had leave the place to consult with their mother who was in her bedroom.

He said it was after the three of them had moved out of the sitting room to see their mother that the building collapsed on the sitting room part of his house.

An eyewitness, Ugochukwu Okoye, told NAN that more than seven illegal occupants of the three-storey building had parked out five days before the collapse.

Another eyewitness, Lawrence Ude, said he rushed to the scene of the building collapse on hearing what had happened.

“Since I arrived here, I have not heard of the loss of any lives,” he said.