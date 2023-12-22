Enugu: Police Councillor, six others for alleged criminal activities

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested seven suspects, including a former political Ward Councillor, for alleged criminal activities within Enugu metropolis.

Operatives of the Command recovered six firearms, 16 live cartridges and a snatched motor vehicle from the suspects.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, on Thursday in Enugu.

Ndukwe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that a brief description of the arrests and recoveries showed that police operatives serving in the Abakpa Police Division, in synergy with the Neighbourhood Watch Group, on December 6 at about 9:30pm arrested Ndubuisi Oboro, 27.

He said: “The suspect and cohorts, who escaped, had attacked their male victim, dispossessed him of his phones and snatched his Toyota Camry car in the process.

“But were on the verge of escaping when police operatives swooped on them, arrested the suspect, and recovered one locally-made double-barreled pistol and the vehicle.”

Ndukwe said that in another development, police operatives of the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad in the month of November 2023 arrested the following male suspects: Kosisochukwu Ochiora, 25; Agbo Daniel, 25; Henry Ogbonna, 42; Ani Samuel, 17; and Okolo Ndukanachi, 24.

He added: “The suspects were arrested for their involvement in a case of conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, and cultism.

“Their arrest led to the recovery of four firearms, comprising two-locally made double-barreled and one locally-made revolver pistol, one cut-to-size single-barreled gun, and 16 live cartridges.”

The police spokesman said that investigation had proved that the suspects confessed to being members of the Vikings Confraternity, while one of them, Henry Ogbonna, was found to be the former Councillor of Ikiriki Ward 6 in Enugu South Local Government Legislative Council.

He said that Ogbonna was also acclaimed as a Senior Special Assistant on Works to the Council’s Executive Chairman, and is a member and sponsor of the secret cult group activities.

Ndukwe added: “It further revealed that the suspects, in the month of November 2023, perfected plans to avenge the attack on one of their cult group members by a notorious member of a rival cult group, Apache Tiger (also known as Two-two).

“This is before police operatives swung into action and arrested them.”

Ndukwe noted that similarly, police operatives of the squad, on November 24 at about 8:30pm arrested a male suspect, Ani Chidera, 28, for his involvement in a case of burglary.

He said: “A painstaking investigation led to the recovery of one-locally made pistol from the suspect, who also confessed to being a member of Viking Confraternity.

“The suspect has been arraigned in court and remanded in prison.

“The unprosecuted cases shall be charged to court and the suspects prosecuted once ongoing investigations are concluded.”

The command spokesman also reiterated that the state Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, reaffirmed the commitment of the police to continuously clamp down on unrepentant criminal elements in the state.