Enugu Police Command announces schedule for Constables screening exercise

Enugu Police Command has announced venue and dates for screening of applicants for the Force Constable Recruitment across the country.

The State Police Public Relations Officer ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement Friday in Enugu, the State capital that only applicants who successfully completed the online registration were eligible to participate in the screening.

He disclosed that the exercise would hold at the Senior Police Officers’ Mess, Agbani Road, Enugu.

Ndukwe added that the screening would hold between February 1 and February 7, 2022 by 7a.m. daily and on the basis of applicants’ Local Government Areas (LGAs) of origin.

“It will be in the following order: Aninri, Awgu and Enugu East LGAs on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022; and Enugu North, Enugu South and Ezeagu LGAs on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

“Igbo-Etiti, Igbo-Eze North and Igbo-Eze South LGAs on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022; and Isi-Uzo, Nkanu East and Nkanu West LGAs on Friday, Feb 4, 2022.

“Nsukka, Oji-River and Udenu LGAs on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022; while Udi and Uzo-Uwani LGAs will hold on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

The spokesman said that mop-up Exercise for those who missed the screening would also hold on Feb. 7, 2022,” he said.

The police spokesman urged the applicants to check their application status on the recruitment portal via www.policerecruitment.giv.ng and print out their Application Profile Page.

He said the applicants were expected to adhere to COVID-19 prevention protocols during the exercise and appear at the venue in clean white T-shirts and shorts with the mandatory requirements.

They include National Identity Number (NIN) slip; printout of application profile page, duly completed guarantor’s form and original and duplicate copies of their credentials, including O’Level result(s), certificate of origin and birth certificate/declaration of age.

He warned that any applicant who failed to present the above-mentioned items would not be considered for the screening.

Ndukwe said the State’s Commissioner of Police, Lawal Abubakar, while wishing the applicants well in the screening exercise, cautioned them to be wary of recruitment racketeers.

“Please be wary of recruitment racketeers who may want to defraud you under the guise of helping you secure enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force.

“Recruitment is absolutely free and without any pecuniary obligation,” he said.

Ndukwe advised applicants to call 08100004507 in case of any complaint. NAN