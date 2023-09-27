Enugu Police arrest suspect for kidnapping master’s mother-in-law, nanny, baby

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, said the command has arrested a suspect, who planned and kidnapped his master’s mother-in-law, nanny and baby.

The CP said that the suspect involved is Kelechi Okwara, 27, of Ohafia, Abia State.

Uzuegbu said the suspect was arrested on 24th of August 2023, at about 6:30 pm at Nokpa/Ezimma Nike boundary point, by Police operatives in Abakpa and Trans-Ekulu Police Divisions, with assistance from Neighbourhood Watch Group, following their swift response to credible information.

According to him, preliminary investigation shows that the suspect squats with his brother at large who works as a security man in a house in Trans-Ekulu Enugu.

The suspect confessed to having conspired with his said brother to kidnap his master’s mother-in-law, his nanny and his little baby to an unknown destination, on 23rd of September 2023 at about 8: pm.

Uzuegbu said: “They demanded and obtained a ransom of N3,000,000.00 from the said master and proceeded to buy a red-coloured Toyota Corolla car, which was recovered upon his arrest. Also earlier recovered is a Toyota Camry car the suspect had carted away upon the kidnapping of the victims. Further discreet investigation is ongoing.”