Enugu places N10m bounty on killers of Catholic priest

The Enugu State Government has condemned the gruesome murder of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Mathew Eya of Nsukka Catholic Diocese in Eha-Ndiagu community in Ehalumona and placed a bounty of N10 million on the killers.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Malachy Agbo.

The government described the action as “cowardly and cold-blooded”.

According to the statement, Eya was said to have been shot dead by a group of assailants, who attacked and killed him along Alumona-Eha Ndiagu Road in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

It said that the government had reiterated that security of lives and property remained its priority and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

It added that the Enugu State Government would not spare any resources within its reach, including technology and credible intelligence, to track down the criminals and defeat the remnant agents of evil in the state.

Agbo said in the statement: “Consequently, the Enugu State Government has placed a N10 million reward for anyone with credible information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“Anybody with credible information about the perpetrators should quickly contact 07077451426.”

The state government commiserated with the late priest’s immediate family, the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, and Catholic faithful in general over the tragic incident, which occurred on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased hailed from Ugbaike in Enugu Ezike, Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

