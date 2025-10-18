Enugu non-indigene group declares support for Gov Mbah’s defection to APC

A coalition of non-indigenes residing in Enugu State, under the umbrella of Abia, Anambra, Imo, Delta and Ebonyi Indigenes in Enugu (AAIDE), has declared total support for Governor Peter Mbah’s defection to the All Progressives Congress, describing the move as a bold and visionary step taken in the collective interest of Ndi Igbo and the overall development of the South East.

The group made this declaration in a communiqué issued at the end of its extensive meeting held over the weekend at Morehouse, Enugu.

At the meeting, the leaders of town unions representing the five states—Abia, Anambra, Imo, Delta and Ebonyi—unanimously resolved to stand firmly behind the governor and his reform-driven administration.

According to the communiqué jointly signed by its Leader, Chief Igwe U. Eke, PRO, Hon. Aduaka Anthony A, Coordinator, Hon. Chidi Udo, and the Secretary, Engr. Onyi Odibe, the group commended the governor for his courage and vision, describing his decision to align with the APC as “a statement of hope in progress, partnership, and purposeful governance.”

They praised Mbah’s transformation of Enugu into a model state, citing his unprecedented strides in infrastructure, security, job creation, and industrial rejuvenation. The group noted that the governor’s policies had reactivated several moribund industries, empowered youths and the middle class, and placed Enugu ahead of its peers in economic development.

“Our support for your movement is informed by the visible change in infrastructural development and the economic renaissance Enugu State has witnessed under your watch,” the communiqué read. “No wonder Enugu is now referred to as the safest and most business-friendly state in Nigeria.”

The non-indigene community also lauded Mbah’s inclusive governance style, which, according to them, has integrated residents from other states into the fabric of Enugu’s political and administrative system.

“From the onset of your administration, you promised total reform in the party structure of the state and pledged to integrate people from other states resident in Enugu. We are happy that you have kept to those promises,” the group added.

In what appears to be a major political endorsement ahead of the 2027 elections, AAIDE declared full support for Mbah’s second-term bid, pledging to mobilize all its members and affiliates across the state to ensure his re-election.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, a former PDP Chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area, Hon. Ernest Onuoha, described Mbah’s move to the APC as “a collective decision of the people of the state,” stressing that the governor only acted in line with the wishes of Ndi Enugu and the larger Igbo community.

“Governor Mbah’s defection is not a personal move; it is a people’s decision—an act of connecting Enugu to the national grid of opportunities.

“Through this alignment, Enugu will benefit from more federal presence, key appointments, and expanded infrastructure that will accelerate growth,” he added.

He further lauded the governor for his inclusive leadership, noting that the AAIDE community feels at home in Enugu because of Mbah’s fairness in appointments and governance.

“Under Governor Mbah, every resident—indigene or non-indigene—has a sense of belonging. That is why we are fully behind him,” he emphasized.

The group concluded by reaffirming its unflinching loyalty and commitment to the Mbah administration and expressed optimism that his partnership with the APC-led federal government would fast-track Enugu’s development and deepen the state’s integration into national politics.