Enugu LG poll: PDP wins 14 chairmanship seats

The Peoples Democratic Party has won the Enugu State local government election held on Saturday.

Seventeen chairmanship positions were contested for.

The PDP, as at press time, has won 14 of the chairmanship seats.

The Chairman of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, Chief Mike Ajogwu (SAN), announced the results at the commission’s headquarters at Independence Layout.

Ajogwu said the ruling party in the state cleared the 14 chairmanship seats so far declared.

He said results from three local government areas, Awgu, Ezeagu and Udi, the home council of the former governor, Sullivan Chime, were still being awaited.

Ajogwu said the exercise was free, fair and credible.

He denied knowledge of any violence.

He said: “I’m not aware of any bomb explosions, violence, rigging or malpractice during the election.

“This election is reliable and credible.”