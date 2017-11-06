Enugu LG poll: IPOB hails boycott, says we’re in control of Biafra

The Indigenous People of Biafra has congratulated the people of Enugu State for heeding its call to boycott the Local Government Election held on Saturday.

IPOB, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said with near total boycott of voting in all key wards of the state achieved, “we have, in our true indomitable style, sent a clear and unambiguous message to the powers that be in Nigeria that we are in total and absolute control of all areas in Biafraland, contrary to what Ohaneze Ndigbo and South East governors are telling those in Abuja”.

The statement reads: “There will be no more usual charade called elections, which is more or less a government sanctioned festival of rigging, electoral fraud, political thuggery, mayhem and criminality. As the number one defender of the interest of all the people of Biafra, IPOB will continue to resist the criminality and electoral fraud of the Nigerian State until sanity is restored in our land through a United Nations supervised referendum.

“We also thank those in Enugu who contributed in one way or the other to making this election boycott exercise a successful one. The people of Enugu have shown us the way. It is now up to Biafrans in the targeted and upcoming Anambra State Gubernatorial elections to finish off the work on the 18th November 2017.

“Biafra restoration project piloted by the indomitable IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a divine project that no mortal can stop. What happened in Enugu is nothing compared to the seismic shock the corrupt political establishment in Nigeria will receive in Anambra State come November 18. On that day, we will demonstrate our divine mandate to lead the children of God out of the darkness Nigeria into the light of eternal freedom in Biafra.

“Election boycott is our legitimate tool of civil disobedience and we shall continually deploy it until this fraudulent Luggardian monument to incompetence, lawlessness and nepotism is brought to an end.

“The Sit-at-Home order issued by our leader before his abduction and possible murder by Nigerian soldiers is a task that must be accomplished. Everywhere in Anambra State will be shut down on that fateful day to let the world know that we Biafrans are ready to stand as a nation of free people under Almighty God.”