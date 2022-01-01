Enugu LG Poll: Awkunanaw natives begs Gov. Ugwuanyi for council’s chairmanship seat

People of Awkunanaw in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, have urged Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to right the wrongs in his political appointments and zoning of chairmanship in the council area.

The appeal is contained in a statement by the Awkunanaw Leaders of Thought, an umbrella body of all Awkunanaw elders, which was made available to newsmen Saturday in Enugu, the State capital.

The statement, with the title: “Nkanu West LG Council Chairmanship: Need for Equity and Justice”, was signed by the group’s President, James Amudo, and its Secretary, Sandra Adankanu.

It said that the Akpugo clan, with five electoral wards, between 1999 and 2021, had occupied the chairmanship of Nkanu West council area for a period of seven years and six months.

The statement noted that Awkunanaw clan, with five electoral wards, between 1999 and 2021, had occupied the chairmanship of Nkanu West council area for a period of four years and three months.

It also said that Amurri ward (one electoral ward) had occupied the same position for two years and four months.

Apart from these, the group pointed out that the present distribution of political offices at the state and national levels at the behest of this administration with regards to Nkanu West council area, is lopsided.

“Hon Nnoli Nnaji, Member, House of Representatives; Prof. Ike Obi, Commissioner for Health; Steve Oruruo, SPA, Information (presently acting Commissioner for Information); Mr Nana Ogbodo, Executive Secretary, Local Government Pension Board; Mrs Ifeoma Nwobodo, Chairperson, IMT Governing Council and Ekene Okenwa, member JAAC, are all from Akpugo with five wards.

“Whereas Awkunanaw clan also with five electoral wards has only Hon. Ilo Aniagu, Member, State House of Assembly, who would become the only Awkunanaw political office holder when chairmanship position is not given from Awkunanaw clan.

“It is clear from these irrefutable facts that the Awkunanaw clan is being cheated, and unfairly treated,” the statement said.

The statement maintained that for justice to be done in the matter, the elders of Awkunanaw have called for the chairmanship position in the forthcoming council elections in the state to be ceded and zoned to Awkunanaw clan for equity and justice to prevail.

“We appeal to His Excellency. Who, in our well considered opinion, is very much grounded in the dispensation of political and social justice, equity and fair play, to do justice in this matter because what is good for the goose is good for the gander.

“Gov. Ugwuanyi has shown strong aversion to injustice in all facets of the present administration in Enugu State as he tries to find humanity even in his worst adversaries.

“Your Excellency, Awkunanaw clan should be allowed to produce the next chairman of Nkanu West council area to ensure treatment of equals which is equal to justice and democracy,” the group appealed.

NAN