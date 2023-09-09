Enugu Lawmaker, Rep. Nnamchi rejects tribunal judgement, heads to appeal court

Lawmaker, Rep Paul Nnamchi (LP-Enugu State) has rejected the judgement of the three-man panel of the National Assembly Election Tribunal which nullified his election.

The panel Friday sacked him from the NASS and declared the candidate of PDP winner of the election.

This is contained in a statement issued by Nnamchi through his Media Adviser, Sam Nwanze, shortly after the judgement.

Nnamchi said that the “verdict does not conform to the provisions of the law and expectation of his teeming supporters”.

According to him, “I am not satisfied with the judgement of the tribunal which, to me, is not in accordance with the provisions of the law and expectation of my teeming supporters.

“Consequently, I have instructed my lawyers to proceed to appeal the matter at the Appeal Court which has the final say on the case and I am confident we will get justice at the Appeal Court.

“My confidence in the judiciary is not shaken by this judgement.

“I am hopeful justice will be served at the next level and the current verdict will be overturned at the appellate court.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to my teeming supporters to remain calm as we are hopeful to reclaim the mandate at the Appeal Court.”

Nnamchi also used the opportunity to express appreciation to his supporters who had called to show solidarity and those who might not reach him.

“I can assure you all of my resolve to defend the mandate freely given to me through your votes by fighting to the end. It is not yet over. God bless you all,” he added.