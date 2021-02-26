The Enugu State Government has imposed a 12-hour curfew on Oruku Community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state following the crisis that claimed the lives of two community leaders.

The Commissioner for Information, Chidi Aroh, disclosed this on Thursday in a statement in Enugu.

Aroh said the curfew would become effective from February 25 and terminate in March 31, 2021, after which the situation in the community would be reviewed.

He said the curfew would be from 6pm to 6am within the said period and urged the people of the area to attend to their lawful businesses outside the affected hours.

He said: “The curfew was imposed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, pursuant to Executive Order No. 2: 2021 of February 25, 2021.

“The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command has been directed to take all legal measures to enforce this order and ensure the arrest as well as prosecution of the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

Recall that the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Emmanuel Mba, was killed on December 26, 2020 by yet to be identified gunmen.

The incident prompted the state government to inaugurate a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the crisis.

Also, the Vice Chairman of Oruku Town Union Caretaker Committee, Chief Samuel Ani, was on February 24, 2021 murdered in a gruesome manner.

Ani was expected to appear before the judicial commission on Friday (today) before he was killed.