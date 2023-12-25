Enugu government defers reopening of collapsed bridge

The Enugu State government said it has to postpone the reopening of one lane of the collapsed Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway Bridge, following expert’s advice.

The government said it received advice from the Project Manager, Mohammed Fadi.

Fadi advised that the bridge should not be reopened “for safety purposes”, until it had been fully completed.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Aka-Eze Aka, disclosed this in a statement issued in Enugu and made available to newsmen, on Monday.

The Commissioner for Works, Gerald Otiji, said at a post-State Executive Council meeting news briefing that one lane of the bridge would be reopened to motorists to ease traffic during the Yuletide celebrations.

But Aka stated that the bridge would no longer be reopened as announced, saying that based on the expert advice, it should on completion be subjected to a series of integrity tests, to certify it fit for public use.

He added: “Due to the traffic congestion being experienced in the area, which is a major link road, the State Government had asked that one lane of the bridge that was standing be opened to ease traffic and relieve motorists of stress, especially this festive season.

“This, however, is no longer feasible because of expert and technical advice.

“As a matter of emphasis, the government is not unaware of the difficulties created by the collapsed bridge, but appeals for understanding and patience from road users as works on the bridge will soon be completed,”.