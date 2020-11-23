Some fruit sellers in Enugu metropolis are presently making brisk business with the rising demand due to the increasing heat wave.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that most of the fruit sellers have consequently raised their daily supply to meet the increase in demand.

Some of them who spoke with NAN confirmed that there was a boost in daily sales and income from the business.

Ogochukwu Nwoye, a banana seller at Garki, said she had recorded great improvement in sales since the hot season commenced.

Nwoye said that her fruit business witnessed a lull during the rainy season, adding that it recorded a boost after the rainy season.

“It is usually financially difficult for me during the rainy season because I hardly finish selling my banana in a day and people find it difficult to patronise fruit sellers during rainy season.

“But with the hot weather, I am always busy attending to customers,” she said.

At Kenyatta Market, Happiness Ojeh, said she had been in the fruit business since she left secondary school and she enjoyed increased patronage during the dry season.

“I have been in this business since I graduated from secondary school and it has been helping me seriously because there is much gain in it.

“The important condition is that one must know how to preserve and keep the items clean,” Ojeh said.

Monica Aguocha, an orange, paw-paw and pineapple seller at Mayor Market, said that she always diverted from fruit selling to other businesses during the rainy season.

Aguocha added that immediately the dry weather sets in, she quickly returns to fruit business again.

“I usually come out early enough because from 10.00 a.m., customers have started coming to ask for fruits due to the hot weather,” she said.

She said that she makes profit of N9,000 to N12,000 daily during the dry season unlike in the rainy season when she records profit of N5,000 to N7,000 daily.