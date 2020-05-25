The Enugu State Football Association says the burial ceremony of its late Chairman, Chidi Ofo-Okenwa, has been shifted from June 10 to July 24 to accommodate members of the state’s football family.

The Enugu FA Secretary, Francis Ugwu, who disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu on Monday, said the shift in date was communicated to the FA by the diseased’s family.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ofo-Okenwa died on May 5 after a brief illness.

Ofo-Okenwa was also the Chairman of the Nigeria National League and a board member of the Nigeria Football Federation before his death.

He hailed from Akpugo Town in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He will be buried in Akpugo.

According to Ugwu: I wish to inform you that the family of the late Chidi Ofo-Okenwa has shifted the burial date to July and it is no longer June 10 as earlier scheduled.

“The shift in date is due to the appeal from members of the state’s football family within and outside the country asking to be given the opportunity to participate in the burial ceremony.

“There is hope that the inter-state movement or lockdown will be over before the new date.”