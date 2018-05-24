Enugu FA Final: Crime Busters will strive to lift trophy – Manager

The Team Manager, Crime Busters FC, Enugu, Ebere Amaraizu, says the team will not leave any stone unturned in its quest to lift the 2018 Enugu State Football Association Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the police team will lock horns with Rangers International FC on Saturday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu by 4 p.m.

It will be recalled that by virtue of the two teams qualifying for the final, the two Enugu-based clubs would represent the state at the national Federation Cup.

Amaraizu told NAN in Enugu on Thursday that the team had been understudying Rangers’ pattern of play and its key players as well.

He said: “Crime Busters will put up a good fight on Saturday.

“We are currently intensifying training and perfecting our tactical and technical plans ahead of the final.

“We are not underrating Rangers that is why I say that the team will put up a good fight against them.’’

According to him, Crime Busters’ boys quite know the essence of winning the cup and its boost to their football playing dossier.

He said: “They are in high spirit and anticipating tomake our fans, the Enugu Police Command and themselves proud.’’

Amaraizu noted that top officers of the police command would watch the match as well as cheer the team.

He said: “We are expecting our Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Danmallam, and other top officers of the command on Saturday at the stadium.’’

NAN also reports that Crime Busters defeated Disveit-in-Afrik FC 1-0 to reach the final, while Rangers defeated Rangers Feeders 5-1 berth in the final also.

The rest of the 16 clubs that participated in the tournament are: Purple Krown, Vemard Africa, Ingas International, El-Nahog, FC International and Flying Angels.

Others are: Samba FC, Enugu Angels, Coal City Youths, FC Miserere, Lamray and FC Star-Plus.