Enugu demolishes kidnappers’ den in Enugu East LGA

The Enugu State Government on Wednesday demolished a property allegedly used by kidnappers for the abduction of their victims in Enugu East Local Government Area.

Uche Anya, Executive Chairman, Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, revealed this to newsmen on Wednesday.

He said the property was an uncompleted storey-building with an underground tunnel at Nkwubor Layout in Emene Nike.

Anya told journalists in Enugu that a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered in the building.

He said a large farm housing a poultry, piggery, and plantain plantation at Ogbeke Nike, all in Enugu East Local Council, was also destroyed.

The items recovered during the exercise included 17 firearms, 10 AK47 rifles, seven pump action rifles, two shotguns, shrines, charms, and mini Indian hemp farms, which were also destroyed.

Anya said the demolitions were in compliance with the state’s Criminal Code Law, adding that there was no hiding place for criminals in the state.

He disclosed that security operatives had, following months of discreet investigation on the activities of the kidnappers, stormed the two hideouts, where they made the startling discoveries and rescued some victims.

He said: “The state government is determined to exterminate all manner of criminality.

“So, people were kidnapped and brought here, including the woman that was kidnapped near the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

“You can see the trouble we took to get here today.

“So, this has been ongoing.

“But after today, this place will never exist again in the manner you met it.

“That is why we are here to send a strong signal and also warning to property owners that they are in South Africa, China or Germany and do not know what is happening to their property.

“Once your property or commercial entity is used for kidnapping or anything involving grievous bodily harm or threat, including attempted murder, we will come after you and your property.

“We have seen the underground cell they built and covered it with a manhole.

“Ordinarily you will think nothing is happening there, but the eagle eye of the security in the course of doing their work detected that something was amiss, only to discover that there’s an underground where human beings are kept.

“We also found their armoury, many AK47 rifles and other crazy equipment that no civilian is entitled to hold.”

The ECTDA Chairman said the government would in addition take over the property, put them to good use, noting that the demolition was an ongoing process as more structures were already marked to go down.

Anya added: “So, all these places will be taken over by the government and we can turn it into a children’s playground, garden, park or primary health care.

“But whoever thought he or she owned this place before this hour will no longer step his or her foot here forever.

“Enugu State has an anti-kidnapping law, the Criminal Code covers that whatever that deprives you of your liberty and leads to death is what the government cannot condone.”

