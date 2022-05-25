Enugu Delegates List: Ekweremadu to appeal Abuja Court ruling

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, gubernatorial aspirant in Enugu State, says it will appeal the Federal High Court, Abuja ruling that dismissed his application seeking to upturn the PDP delegates list.

Recall that loyalists of Ekweremadu, the foThis was revealed by Charles Asogwa, Director-General of the The Ikeoha Campaign Organisation, on Tuesday.rmer Deputy Senate President, had faulted the Wards Delegates by the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

He had approached the court to nullify the process leading to the election of the delegates organised by PDP in the state, which his campaign organisation described as fake.

According to the statement in Enugu, the group received with shock the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja that dismissed its application.

It said the delegates from its own camp were truly emanated in compliance to the PDP Constitution and Guidelines for the Election of Three-Man Delegates and National Delegates in the April 30 Ward Congress of the PDP in Enugu State.

The statement said: “However, we appeal to our supporters to remain calm, as this is just the court of first instance.

“Our lawyers have been directed to immediately file a Notice of Appeal against the judgment and we will surely pursue the matter to a logical conclusion.

“We trust God and believe that victory will be ours eventually, for no matter how fast falsehood and injustice appear to travel, truth and justice will ultimately overtake both in the fullness of time.”