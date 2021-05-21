The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mohammed Aliyu, has urged residents to support “Operation Restore Peace” to deal with criminal elements in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that on May 18, the acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, launched the operation in Enugu, designed to restore lasting peace in the South East.

Aliyu made the appeal in a statement by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on Friday.

According to Ndukwe, the Commissioner called on the residents to give timely and credible information on activities and hideouts of vandals, hoodlums and other criminal elements in the state.

He said: “I want to assure residents of the commitment of the command to ensure that the goals of initiating `Operation Restore Peace’ by the I-G are actualised within the shortest possible time in the state.

“The command applauds the peace-loving residents of the state for the massive support so far shown to the well-articulated, initiated and launched operational strategy by the I-G.

“However, I urge residents to further render necessary support to the operatives, as they go about delivering on the mandates of the operation.”

The police boss said operatives, who had been well-motivated and in high spirit from day one, had been duly deployed.

“This is contrary to the malicious and untrue speculations in the social media alleging that the operatives have refused to be deployed due to lack of motivation and release of funds to them,” Aliyu said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner, on May 19, addressed the operatives in the state, urging them to abide by the guidelines of the operation and be professional as they discharge their duty.

NAN reports that the command’s hotline numbers are: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172 or electronic mails to [email protected].