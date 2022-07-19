Enugu CP lauds POWA over cohesion, support to police personnel

Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Abubakar Lawal, has commended the cohesion and unity exhibited by new executive members of the state chapter of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA).

Lawal gave the commendation Tuesday in Enugu while receiving the Chairperson of the association and wife of the Commissioner of Police, Bilkisu Lawal, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He also appreciated members of the association for the support they had been giving to their husbands.

Responding, the POWA chairperson, represented by the Deputy Chairperson and wife of the Deputy Commissioner in-charge of Administration, Dr Chioma Chinedu-Oko, commended the police commissioner for maintaining public security.

She lauded the entire personnel of the command for the undaunting and tireless efforts they had been making to maintain peace in the state in spite of the prevailing security challenges in the country.

The POWA chairperson highlighted some of the recent achievements of the association in the state to include: sensitising members on POWA Cooperative Society and a seminar on the theme: ‘The Poised POWA Lady’.

“We have also organised a health talk and medical care to POWA members through the Police Clinic, Enugu, as well as a visit to motherless babies home to donate alms to the orphans,” she said.

The CP received POWA members alongside his management team and other top officers of the command.