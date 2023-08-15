Enugu CP inaugurates Octopus tactical team office, charges officers on dedication

The Commissioner, Enugu State Police Command, Ahmed Ammani, has inaugurated the newly-built permanent office complex for the Command’s Octopus Tactical Team, Enugu to enhance security in the state.

During the inauguration on Monday in Enugu, Ammani appreciated the Officer-in-charge of the team, SP Chidiebere Ijiomah, for the vision to start and complete the Office structures with the support of members of the public.

The Commissioner charged him and other officers to redouble their dedication to fighting crime and criminality in the state.

Ammani also tasked them to ensure that the office “is put to proper use and to render assigned policing services to the public in excellent ways”.

The office complex includes: well-equipped office accommodations for the officer-in-charge, his second-in-command, administration section, interrogation room and cells.