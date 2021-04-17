The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mohammad Aliyu, has condemned all forms of brutality against the police.

Aliyu made his remarks on Friday in Enugu when members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Enugu State chapter, paid him a courtesy visit at the state police headquarters.

He said the bad narratives had given the police an unfavourable image and made Nigerians to see police officers as their enemies.

Represented by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the Aliyu expressed regretted that police operatives are singled out for attack by the same people they protect.

He then appealed to youths to support the force to secure lives and property through the community policing initiative by identifying new faces in their communities.

Earlier, the Youth Leader, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State, Nnamdi Odo, commended the police command in the state for its efforts in securing lives and property of the residents.

While appealing for more security in the hinterland, Odo asked the Commissioner to fish out bad eggs giving the force a bad name, which he said had provoked attacks on the personnel and their facilities.

He also used the opportunity to solicit for partnership with the command, especially as it plans to hold a security summit in the state.

According to him, the summit will serve as an avenue to reorient youths against brutalising policemen.