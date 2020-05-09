The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Ahmad Abdulrahman, has closed Ugwuoba Garki Modern Motor Park close to the Ugwuoba/Amansi land boundary of the state on Enugu-Oji River-Awka Federal Highway.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement that the Commissioner issued the directive while on tour of boundary areas in the state.

Ndukwe said Abdurrahman made sure intending inward and outward bound vehicles were turned back at the said boundary area.

He said the state police boss had observed that the park was being used by motorists in discreetly aiding the inward movement of travellers.

According to him, the travellers are thereafter loaded in waiting commercial buses at the park and transported into the State.

The police spokesman said the Commissioner directed Oji-River Area Commander to ensure proper supervision of the directive and ensure the park remained closed till further notice.

He said the Commissioner also charged security personnel to be vigilant and resolute in the enforcement duty, and shun acts of corruption and complacency.

Ndukwe said the state police boss reminded them of the sensitivity of their duty in the containment of the coronavirus pandemic and made it clear that anyone found doing anything contrary would be severely sanctioned.

He said the head of the security agencies and top officers further proceeded to Enugu/Abia States border point on Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway.

The Commissioner was in company of Air Commodore Chidiebere Obiabaka, Base Commander, 558 Services Base Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Enugu, and other senior top police officers and commanders in the state.