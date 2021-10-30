Enugu Commissioner resigns, blames Governor, others

The Enugu State Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Victor Nnam, on Friday resigned from his appointment.

The resignation was contained in a letter dated October 29, 2021 and addressed to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Nnam said his resignation was due to undue interference from certain quarters.

The resignation letter partly read: “Sir, when you appointed me in 2019, I accepted the appointment with hope that I was going to be allowed to bring world best practices in land administration.

“I immediately proposed for establishment of a GIS land administration system to enable the ministry stamp out land grabbers and create investors’ confidence in our land system.

“The proposal was rejected without explanation till date.”

Nnam, however, said the reason for the resignation was also due to the recent removal of the professional heads of department under him on punitive grounds.

He said such people were removed for simply doing their jobs diligently.

He added: “My conscience will no longer allow me to continue to serve your administration while those innocent professional senior civil servants are punished for doing the right thing.

“I, hereby, resign my appointment with effect from Oct. 29, 2021 and submit the black Prado SUV with plate number: 1ENSG 5712 to your office.”

When a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria contacted Nnam to confirm the authenticity of the resignation letter, he said: “Yes, I resigned today.”

NAN reports that the land administration system in the state had been in chaos with incidences of land grabbing, resulting to over 100 lawsuits involving the ministry.