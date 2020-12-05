Some civil society organisations which monitored the Isi-Uzo Constituency by-election in Enugu State have lauded voters and the Independent National Electoral Commission for good conduct.

The CSOs said that complaints and blame games for failures which characterised most elections did not occur at the by-election that ended at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Daniel Ukwu, Executive Director of Daniel Ukwu Leadership Foundation, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Isi-Uzo that there was no complaint from any quarter concerning the by-election.

According to Ukwu, the by-election was smooth and hitch-free.

He said that INEC got the election timing right.

“I must appreciate INEC for the hard work, industry and seriousness put in place to ensure a smooth by-election even though it was within a council area.

“We observed keenly to point out the usual shortfalls and mistakes especially on the part of INEC electoral staff and security agencies but we found none.

“It was very peaceful and no negative incident occurred at all; every material was on ground while the electoral staff were courteous in dealing with members of the electorate, especially the aged ones,’’ he said.

Also, Sila Udenta, Project Director of Platform for the Advancement of Electoral Mandate, said that the by-election was well-organised.

Udenta said that the by-election was like a reunion for many who came to vote at polling units within their neighbourhoods.

“In all polling units, nobody raised his or her voice against another.

“No one complained of lack of any material or attitude of the electoral staff or security men,’’ he said.

NAN reports that INEC conducted the by-election in Isi-Uzo Constituency of Enugu State following the death of the member representing the constituency, Chijioke Ugwueze.

Ugwueze died in 2020.

The late lawmaker’s wife, Amaka Ugwueze, is the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, while Ejiofor Okwor contested as the All Progressives Congress candidate.

A total of nine political parties contested in the by-election.

Isi-Uzo Constituency has 11 wards.

A total of 69,626 registered voters in Isi-Uzo council area who have collected their voter cards are expected to have voted at the by-election.