The Enugu State House of Assembly says it will thoroughly investigate the contractor handling projects at the School of Engineering of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu.

The lawmakers made this known in Enugu on Thursday when the House Committee on Education went on an oversight function at the institute.

They expressed displeasure that the contractor had neither completed nor delivered the School of Engineering project since 2010.

The Committee Chairman, James Akadu, wondered why a contractor who was awarded such a critical project, would abandon it for 10 years, and threatened to expose and blacklist the contractor from executing projects for Enugu State government.

Akadu then asked IMT’s management to forward the details of the contractor to the Assembly to enable it to start investigation into the abandoned project, which he said was negatively affecting engineering students.

Two members of the committee, Chima Obieze and Sam Ngene, regretted that the efforts of the state government were being sabotaged by dubious contractors, whom they accused of being in the habit of abandoning projects after collecting their payment.

Responding, the IMT Rector, Prof. Austin Nweze, lamented that the management of the institute had done everything possible to ensure the completion of the project but had not succeeded.

He, however, promised to liaise with the lawmakers to ensure that the contractor returned to complete the project.

Nweze said that the project completion was overdue.