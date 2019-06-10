The immediate past Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, has been re-elected for a second tenure as speaker of the assembly.

This followed a motion moved by the member-elect representing Udenu Constituency, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, and seconded by the member-elect representing Nkanu West Constituency, Iloabuchi Aniagu, at the legislature’s sitting in Enugu on Monday.

Preceding nomination of the principal officers, Clerk of the House, Dr. Emmanuel Udaya, read a letter of proclamation from Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on the inauguration of the seventh assembly.

According to the letter, Udaya said the governor issued a proclamation for the seventh Assembly of the Enugu State House of Assembly to be inaugurated on June 10.

He said the proclamation was based on powers bestowed upon the governor by section 105, subsections 3 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The clerk said Ugwuanyi issued the proclamation letter dated June 6 for the holding of the first session of the seventh assembly.

The letter reads: “Whereas it is provided in section 105 subsections 3 of the 1999 constitution as amended, that the person elected as Governor of a State shall have powers to issue a proclamation for the holding of the first session of the state assembly immediately after he is being sworn in.

“In exercise of powers bestowed upon me by section 105 subsections 3 aforementioned, and of all powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that the first session of the seventh assembly shall hold on Monday, June 10.”

In the same vein, the member-elect representing Ezeagu Constituency moved a motion that Uche Ugwu member-elect for Udi North Constituency be nominated as the Deputy Speaker, while Paul Nnajiofor of Nkanu West seconded the motion.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ezeugwu was re-appointed as the Leader of the assembly, while Onyinye Ugwu of Enugu South Rural was also re-appointed as the Deputy Leader.

Two female legislators, Jane Eneh representing Awgu South Constituency and Ethel Ugwuanyi of Igboeze North 1 Constituency were elected Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip of the Assembly.

In an acceptance speech, Ubosi urged the Clerk of the assembly to inform the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Ngozi Emehelu, that the seventh assembly had been duly inaugurated and that they were free to send any message to the assembly.

He thanked the governor of the state for the relationship that existed between the just concluded sixth assembly and executive and prayed that it would continue.

Ubosi equally commended his colleagues for finding him worthy to preside over the affairs of the assembly for the next four years.