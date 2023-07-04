Enugu Assembly announces appointment of Principal Officers

828 828

The Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Uche Ugwu, has announced Johnson Anih Labour Party LP, Enugu North constituency, as the Majority Leader of the parliament.

He also announced Iloabuchi Aniagu Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nkanu West as minority leader of the House.

Also announced was Ejike Eze (LP) as the Chief Whip and Chukwuma Ekwueme (PDP) as the Minority whip of the Assembly.

The Speaker made the announcement Tuesday in Enugu during the plenary at the Legislative Complex.

Other principal officers are: Jude Udefuna LP as the deputy majority leader; Jane Eneh (PDP) as deputy minority leader; Princess Obiajulu Ugwu LP as the deputy Chief Whip and Okey Mba PDP as the deputy minority whip.

Ugwu said the announcement of the principal officers was necessary to enable the legislative activities of the assembly kick-off in earnest.

The Speaker also inaugurated a 10-man ad hoc committee to recommend necessary committees of the House to be set up and gave them two weeks to 77 their report.

The highpoint of the plenary was the approval of the request by Governor Peter Mbah to appoint 50 Special Advisers to assist his administration to implement his agenda.