Enugu APC House of Reps candidate dies in auto crash

The All Progressives Congress House of Representative candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South, Enugu Federal Constituency, Ejikeme Omeje, has died in an auto crash.



Omeje died along Eden Ani/Nsukka road, near El-Rina hotel, Nsukka on Tuesday.



It was gathered that he was driving alone along Erina-Edem Ani road when he suddenly lost control and his car entered the bush where the car hit a tree in the process.



Omeje was rushed to a hospital where he died due to serious injuries he sustained in the head.



The state police public relations officer, Daniel Ndukwe, could not be reached for confirmation at the time of filling the report.





