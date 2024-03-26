Enugu announces date for Coal City Marathon

The Enugu State Government is set to hold the Coal City Marathon on May 4, 2024 as part of an effort to promote sporting culture and fitness in the state.

Llyod Ekweremadu, Commissioner for Youth and Sports, disclosed this during the State Executive Council meeting.

Ekweremadu, who said the half marathon would traverse the city and parks, encouraged lovers of sports to seize the opportunity by registering for the marathon regardless of whether they are professionals or amateurs.

He stressed at the briefing on Monday in Enugu that the idea was meant to revive the spirit of the “huge sporting culture” the state was known for.

The Commissioner further disclosed that there would be various prizes to be won by participants, adding that both male and female winners would go home with the sum of N1 million each.

According to him, the first and second runners-up in both categories will be clinching the sum of N500,000 and N300,000 respectively.

The Commissioner also added that there would be consolation prizes.

Ekweremadu said: “Enugu is becoming the premier destination for sports tourism in the region.

“It is a half marathon that will traverse the city.

“It is an opportunity for us to invite everyone, every lover of sports, regardless of your level of participation in long distance running, whether you are an elite marathoner or an amateur.

“So, our people should take advantage of it and get registered.

“Registration is open and the website will soon be open for those outside the state.”

Ekweremadu further revealed that Rangers Football Club would be hosting rival clubs at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in matches under the floodlight because of the installation of modern facilities at the stadium.

He stated that the night football match was made possible due to improved security, which had already put the state on the map as the most secure and peaceful state in Nigeria.

The Commissioner explained that the first match under floodlight was played at the stadium last week after many years, adding: “Nightlife in Enugu State is back and we are elated about that.

“We are happy we were able to host the finals of the Ball Ogbe at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

“It was the first night match we had at the stadium in several years.

“It’s just to test our facilities.

Also Read

“We also appreciate the governor for the support he has been giving towards the remodelling and the modernisation of Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium.

“Enugu is steadily becoming a premier destination for sports and tourism.

“So, people from all over the place can come here, host their sports events, and enjoy the hospitality and the sports culture that we have here.”