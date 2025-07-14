Entry announced for 19th edition of The SERAS Africa Sustainability Awards

The organisers of The SERAS Africa Sustainability Awards have announced the official call for entry for the 19th edition of Africa’s most prestigious sustainability and corporate social responsibility recognition platform.

Known simply as The SERAS, the awards have, for nearly two decades, spotlighted the boldest changemakers, the most innovative ideas, and the most committed organizations shaping Africa’s sustainable future.

The theme for the 2025 edition is “Sustainability 2.0: Innovating for Impact and Inclusive Growth,” a call for organizations to evolve from reactive interventions to embedding sustainability into the very DNA of their operations. It also serves as a response to growing concerns around greenwashing, encouraging companies to lead with substance, not just storytelling.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, Mary Ephraim-Egbas, Executive Director at TruCSR and Chairperson of The SERAS Local Organizing Committee, noted: “As The SERAS celebrates its 19th anniversary, we’re not just marking time—we’re marking impact. Over 18 editions, we have catalyzed a new way of thinking about corporate responsibility, inspired companies to act boldly, and helped align Africa’s private and public sectors with global ESG imperatives. This is the award that sets the bar.”

With over 5,367 organizations from 27 African countries having participated since inception, The SERAS continues to recognize excellence across a broad range of categories that reflect today’s most pressing development issues. These include areas such as circular economy, climate action, environmental stewardship, water and sanitation, stakeholder engagement, gender equality and women empowerment, food security, financial inclusion, education intervention, health and wellbeing, workplace practices, poverty reduction, innovation, rural population integration, and supply chain management.

Additionally, the awards will honor excellence in partnership building, infrastructure development, transparency and reporting, and recognize standout performance by not-for-profits, social enterprises, and through media excellence in sustainability reporting across electronic, print, and online platforms. The highest distinction remains the Most Responsible Organization in Africa—a title earned in 2024 by Zenith Bank, which led a competitive field including NNPC Foundation, AbInBev, and Naspers & Prosus who placed 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively among 267 entries.

Entries open May 20 and close August 15, 2025. All submissions must be made via the official website: www.theseras.com. The grand awards ceremony is scheduled for November 29, 2025.

For media inquiries or further information, visit: www.theseras.com

