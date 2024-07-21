Entrenching NYSC skills acquisition through revitalization of SAED programme, by Haroon Aremu

The Federal Government, through the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), is taking significant steps to address unemployment among graduates. One such initiative is the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) program, established in 2012. The primary goal of SAED is to equip corps members with essential skills and entrepreneurial knowledge, promoting self-employment and reducing reliance on scarce job opportunities.

However, despite its potential, the SAED program faces significant challenges that undermine its effectiveness Firstly, corps members often find it boring and unengaging, thus, using the sessions for sleeping and relaxation rather than learning. This issue needs urgent attention and innovative solutions to make SAED the transformative experience it was intended to be.

The reason why Corps members find SAED unappealing is a lack of engagement as many corps members perceive the program as monotonous and uninspiring, leading to a lack of interest.

Also, inadequate supervision and support from facilitators fail to stimulate interest and enthusiasm among participants. Another reason is the limited period allotted to the program as it doesn’t provide sufficient time for corps members to develop a deep understanding or proficiency in their chosen skills. Lastly, Without a structured follow-up after the initial training, corps members often lose interest and fail to apply what they’ve learned to practice.

However, bringing SAED to life needs Strategies for Improvement to transform it into a vibrant, appealing, and impactful initiative. Part of the efforts is Enhanced Supervision and Support which is Engaging Facilitators by employing passionate and dynamic experts who can inspire and motivate corps members. Improvement in incorporating hands-on activities, workshops, and real-life business simulations to make the learning process engaging and practical.

Reviewing the time frame of the program in camp by incorporating it into the Community Development Service (CDS) schedule, dedicating two or more hours every week. This will provide corps members with ample time to master their chosen skills.

The NYSC officials should also promote Performance Metrics and Accountability, by publishing annual reports detailing the number of SAED beneficiaries and their post-service employment status. This transparency will highlight the program’s impact and areas for improvement. Stakeholders’ involvement is also in engaging private sector investment and collaboration to enhance the quality of the SAED program. Stakeholders can provide resources, training materials, and financial support.

Revitalizing the SAED program has the potential to create a ripple effect that extends far beyond individual corps members. Empowering Future Entrepreneurs will be made possible by equipping young graduates with entrepreneurial skills, the program fosters a generation of innovative business owners and job creators. Successful SAED participants can contribute to economic growth by establishing thriving businesses, thereby creating jobs and stimulating local economies.

With a structured, engaging, and impactful SAED program, more corps members will gain valuable skills that make them self-reliant and employable, significantly reducing the unemployment rate.

Everyone has their part to play for the SAED program to reach its full potential, concerted efforts from all stakeholders are essential, The Government should Charge the NYSC with setting annual targets for reducing unemployment among corps members and tracking their progress. The private sector should Invest in the SAED program through funding, resources, and partnerships. Successful business figures can serve as role models and mentors. Lastly, NYSC Officials Should continuously innovate and adapt the program to meet the evolving needs and interests of young graduates.

Revitalizing the SAED program is not just about making it more interesting, it is about harnessing its potential to transform lives, reduce unemployment, and boost the economy. By making strategic changes and fostering collaboration between the government, NYSC, and private stakeholders, SAED can be turned into a beacon of opportunity and growth for Nigeria’s young graduates.

Haroon Aremu Abiodun is a corp member with PRNigeria centre, Abuja and wrote in via [email protected]

