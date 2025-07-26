Entertainment world shaken by deaths of four icons in one week

The global entertainment industry is mourning a heartbreaking week marked by the loss of four iconic figures whose legacies shaped music, television, sports, and pop culture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that within just four days, the world bid farewell to Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Ozzy Osbourne, Chuck Mangione, and Hulk Hogan, each a towering presence in their respective fields.

It began on July 20, 2025 with the sudden and tragic death of actor Warner, 54, who drowned while swimming off the coast of Costa Rica with his daughter.

Best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, he was a respected figure in television for decades, later earning acclaim in dramatic roles such as his performance in The Resident.

His loss has sent shockwaves through the television world and among fans who grew up watching his work.

Just two days later, on Tuesday, rock music lost one of its most iconic voices with the death of Ozzy Osbourne.

The 76-year-old Black Sabbath frontman died at his home in Buckinghamshire, England, surrounded by loved ones.

Osbourne had long battled health challenges, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple surgeries, but defied expectations with a final emotional performance at Villa Park earlier this month.

Known as: “Prince of Darkness,” his contributions to heavy metal and rock are immeasurable.

Also on Tuesday, jazz lost a quiet legend with the peaceful passing of Chuck Mangione.

The 84-year-old Grammy-winning flugelhornist, composer, and bandleader died in his sleep.

Mangione rose to international fame in the 1970s with his smooth jazz-pop hit: “Feels So Good,” which became a defining anthem of the era.

His melodic genius helped bridge the gap between jazz and mainstream audiences, leaving an enduring legacy in music history.

Then, on Thursday, the world of sports entertainment was hit hard with the death of professional wrestling icon, Hulk Hogan.

Born Terry Gene Bollea, the wrestling icon, known by his in-ring name, Hulk Hogan, died of cardiac arrest at his home in Florida at the age of 71.

A towering figure in the wrestling world, Hogan’s charisma, trademark moustache, and unforgettable “Hulkamania” persona defined the golden age of professional wrestling.

In recent years, he remained active in politics and public life, most notably delivering a headline-making speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The near back-to-back losses of Warner, Osbourne, Mangione, and Hogan have plunged fans around the world into mourning.

Each figure played a distinct role in shaping modern entertainment, their names synonymous with excellence, innovation, and influence.

