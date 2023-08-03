EnterpriseCEO launches applications for the prestigious 100 Under 40 CEO Awards

EnterpriseCEO, an enterprise media platform committed to the projection of ideas and changes that enable enterprise CEOs to achieve new possibilities, has announced the official opening of applications for the esteemed EnterpriseCEO 100 Under 40 CEO awards.

This prestigious award is dedicated to recognising young, innovative, and visionary business leaders who have demonstrated outstanding acumen, driving their enterprises to new heights.

The EnterpriseCEO 100 Under 40 CEO awards aim to identify and honour the brightest minds in the business world, those who have displayed exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication in their respective industries.

EnterpriseCEO’s Head of PR and Events, Tumilara Amosu explained that the recognition serves as a testament to their remarkable contributions, inspiring not just their peers but the entire business community.

“Our idea at EnterpriseCEO is to empower the next generation of leaders who are transforming industries and driving positive change worldwide,”

“The 100 Under 40 CEO awards will shine a spotlight on those who embody the spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, and resilience.”, she said.

Applying for the prestigious EnterpriseCEO 100 Under 40 CEO awards is a seamless process. Aspiring young leaders are invited to visit the official website at https://enterpriseceoaward.com/ and complete the application form.

The submission should highlight their professional accomplishments, outline their enterprise’s growth trajectory, and present their strategic vision for the future.

Joining the esteemed EnterpriseCEO 100 Under 40 CEO community comes with a range of unparalleled benefits, that include recognition to gain national and international acclaim as one of the top young CEOs in the business world; unlocking exclusive opportunities to connect with influential industry leaders, potential partners, and visionary investors; enjoy amplified exposure and prominence for both the CEO and their enterprise on a global scale, and have access to specialised resources and mentorship programs designed to elevate leadership capabilities.

Tumilara further mentioned that the selection process will be rigorous, with a panel of distinguished business experts meticulously evaluating each application, adding that the assessment criteria encompass financial growth, innovation, community impact, and the strategic vision presented by the applicants.

She called on prospective business owners not to miss out on the unparalleled chance to shape the future of business alongside the most influential young CEOs.

“The EnterpriseCEO 100 Under 40 CEO awards provide a platform for transformative leaders to inspire others and create lasting impacts.”, she pointed.

The application window for the EnterpriseCEO 100 Under 40 CEO awards is limited, so aspiring young CEOs are encouraged to mark their calendars and submit their applications before time.