Ensure transparency, effective deployment of tax resources, NUJ FCT Chairperson urges FG

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Federal Capital Territory Council, Comrade Grace Ike, has called for transparency, accountability, and effective deployment of tax revenues to infrastructure development as part of the sweeping tax reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She spoke at the Inaugural Distinguished Parliamentarian lecture organised by the House of Representatives Press Corps with the theme “Navigating tax reforms in Nigeria: Insights on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies”.

The lecture was delivered by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited, Yakubu Dogara.

The NUJ Chairman explained that the tax reforms represented bold steps toward modernizing Nigeria’s fiscal system, broadening the tax base, and reducing over-dependence on oil revenues.

According to her, “Tax reform is pivotal to Nigeria’s economic growth, fiscal sustainability, and social development. Under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, we are witnessing bold steps aimed at modernizing and strengthening our tax system”.

Comrade Ike commended the administration’s commitment, emphasizing that the success of the reforms depends on how well revenues are used to improve infrastructure and the quality of life for citizens.

According to her, “We must place emphasis on improved infrastructures, urging the government to deploy taxes effectively,”

The NUJ FCT Chairperson stressed the need for clear communication of the policies so Nigerians understand their rights and responsibilities.

She said that the media has a central role in fostering dialogue and building public trust in the reforms.

According to her, “the media must provide accurate, unbiased information and foster public dialogue to build trust in these reforms. Transparency and accountability should guide every stage of implementation to protect the interests of all Nigerians.”

Comrade Ike also urged collaboration among all stakeholders, including lawmakers, the executive, civil society, and the media, to ensure the reforms deliver tangible benefits.

According to her, “Our collective goal must be a Nigeria with a robust economy, where tax policies contribute to sustainable development and improved quality of life for every citizen.”

She commended the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, for making the lecture a reality, describing it as a platform that will enrich public policy engagement.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Press Corps, Comrade Gboyega Onadiran, said that taxation has become one of the most contentious issues in Nigeria today, with multiple narratives circulating about petroleum tax, data tax, and requirements such as the National Identification Number (NIN) for bank operations.

He stated that the newly introduced Distinguished Parliamentarian Lecture was designed to bridge the gap between the legislature and the public by simplifying parliamentary activities and clarifying national issues.

According to him, “As journalists, the mirror of society and agenda setters, we believe this forum offers a unique opportunity to unpack these grey areas and simplify parliamentary activities for Nigerians.”

The Press Corps chairman explained that the aim of the lecture was to create a platform where distinguished parliamentarians, past and present, can share knowledge and provide clarity on topical national issues through the lens of the legislature.

“This is vital, because the legislature remains the most misunderstood arm of government in Nigeria,” he added.

Onadiran described the inaugural guest lecturer, former Speaker Yakubu Dogara, as a statesman whose insights would enrich discourse on tax reforms and national development.

“As Speaker of the 8th House of Representatives, he presided over the passage of historic bills, set legislative records, and distinguished himself as a bridge-builder committed to deepening democracy and promoting good governance,” he noted.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Distinguished Parliamentarian Lecture, Hon Philip Nyiam, said that the initiative marked a new chapter for the Press Corps, positioning journalists as agenda setters and contributors to national development beyond routine reporting.

Nyiam said that the Press Corps was determined to expand its role by enlightening Nigerians on issues of national interest.

According to him, “This is a novel in the history of the House Press Corps. It is part of efforts to change the narrative where journalists are seen as only reporting press releases, statements and conferences. As the watchdog of society, we are also agenda setters and we also enlighten society on key issues of national interest.”

He explained that the lecture was organised to demystify President Tinubu’s tax reform agenda, which has sparked apprehension and debate since the law came into effect.

According to him, the event provides a platform to address controversies around the reforms and their place in the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration.

“This will be the contribution of the Press Corps to the growth of our nation and the sustenance of democracy and good governance,” Nyiam added.

He said the choice of the guest lecturer, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the 8th House of Representatives and current Chairman of the National Credit Guarantee Company Ltd., was deliberate, given his experience, courage, and record of legislative achievements.

Nyiam expressed confidence that the deliberations would enrich national discourse on tax reforms and governance.

