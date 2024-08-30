ENSIEC reschedules Enugu State LG poll

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission says the Local Government Elections have been rescheduled for September 21, the commission’s Chairman, Prof. Christian Ngwu, has said

Ngwu disclosed the new date for the Chairmanship and Councillorship polls in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Ngwu told NAN in Enugu on Thursday that the commission was acting in compliance with the state High Court judgment delivered by Justice C.V.C. Ezeugwu on August 27.

NAN reports that the court compelled the commission to conduct council elections on/or before September 21.

The ENSIEC chairman said that the commission amended the activities and timetable for the polls after engaging electoral stakeholder in the wake of the court judgment.

NAN recalls that ENSIEC had earlier fixed October 5 for the council elections.

