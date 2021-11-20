ENSIEC announces date for local council elections in Enugu

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed February 23, 2022 for local government election in the state.

This was contained in a local government area election timetable released on Friday in Enugu by the ENSIEC.

The released timetable was signed by the Chairman of ENSIEC, Dr. Mike Ajogwu (SAN), and made available to newsmen.

It said the elections would be for the chairmanship positions in the 17 council areas and councillorship positions of the 260 political wards in the state.

The statement also said that December 10, 2021 had been fixed for party primaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the two-year tenure of the current 17 Council chairmen will expire on December 5.